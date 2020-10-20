Ex-Jones Day Attorney Fights To Revive Equal Pay Claim

Law360 (October 20, 2020, 9:40 PM EDT) -- A former Jones Day associate is doubling down on her request for a D.C. federal judge to reinstate her Equal Pay Act claim against the firm, arguing that it's resorting to "strawman" arguments as it tries to keep the accusation out of a case over its allegedly discriminatory family leave policy. In a brief supporting her motion for reconsideration, Julia Sheketoff again claimed that her allegations of gender-based pay discrimination at Jones Day do not need to meet a productivity or performance standard in order to move forward. Sheketoff said a woman only needs to establish that she was paid less...

