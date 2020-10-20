Inmate Health Co. Says Tenn. 'Went Rogue' On Contract Rules

Law360 (October 20, 2020, 9:37 PM EDT) -- The Tennessee Department of Corrections has instituted a new set of competition-killing rules for those seeking to contract with the department, according to a suit filed by a company that claims it was unfairly passed over to provide mental health services for the state. Factions within the department "went rogue" with a massive shift in the requirements for contractors that will ensure that only one company in the market can afford to take on any contracts in the future, correctional health care provider Corizon LLC told a Tennessee federal court. One of the biggest changes the correctional department made was regarding...

