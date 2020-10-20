Pa. Justices Unsure Of 'Continuing Representation' Rule

Law360 (October 20, 2020, 3:45 PM EDT) -- Members of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania were skeptical Tuesday about a case seeking to create a rule pausing the statute of limitations for legal malpractice claims for as long as the attorney keeps representing a client on related matters, pointing to on-again, off-again representation as a potential gray area. Counsel for David Clark said adopting a "continuing representation" rule in Pennsylvania would allow people like his client to sue their lawyers for allegedly negligent acts committed early in their long-running cases. But Justice David Wecht noted that not all attorney-client relationships have clear endings. "How often does a lawyer send...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS