UK Antitrust Regulator Says Vehicle Parts Merger Problematic

Law360 (October 20, 2020, 4:10 PM EDT) -- The U.K.'s antitrust regulator concluded that the merger of two rival commercial vehicle and trailer parts makers would cause consumer harm following an in-depth second-phase investigation, the agency announced Tuesday. Because Universal Components UK Ltd. and 3G Truck & Trailer Parts Ltd. — two "leading wholesalers of commercial vehicle and trailer parts in the U.K." — compete "closely" with one another, the merger could cause consumer harm, the Competition and Markets Authority said. More specifically, the CMA said in its provisional findings that the combination of the two entities would cause customers who want to purchase a wide array of parts from...

