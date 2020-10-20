9th Circ. Mulls Kicking Amazon Liability Suit To Ariz. Justices

Law360 (October 20, 2020, 6:29 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit judge appeared open Tuesday to asking Arizona's top court to decide whether Amazon is liable after selling a third-party vendor's hoverboards that caught fire and severely damaged an insured party's home, saying he's "skeptical" that the federal court should decide the state law dispute. During a videoconference hearing, U.S. Circuit Judge Richard Clifton repeatedly questioned why the federal judges should decide the suit, which requires the court to clarify who constitutes a seller under Arizona state law. The judge added that he recognizes the distinction that Amazon's counsel is trying to draw between the online retailer and traditional...

