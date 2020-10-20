ITC Scraps Anti-Dumping Duties On Chinese Glassware

Law360 (October 20, 2020, 7:43 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission halted anti-dumping duties of up to 255.68% on Chinese glass container imports Tuesday after determining U.S. glass producers were not being hurt by a surge of imports. The U.S. Department of Commerce found earlier this year that imported glassware used to ship wine, beer, soda, juice and sauces was being unlawfully subsidized by the Chinese government and sold at unfairly low prices, warranting countervailing and anti-dumping duties. But the commission scraped the countervailing duties in June, finding that the U.S. producers seeking the duties weren't being injured by the subsidies. "As a result of the commission's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS