Eaze Wants Out Of Ad Firm's $1M Billboard Fee Suit

Law360 (October 21, 2020, 4:10 PM EDT) -- Marijuana delivery company Eaze has urged an Oregon federal judge to toss a suit lodged against it by a billboard advertisement firm over $1 million in unpaid fees, saying it was not party to the contracts at issue and that Oregon is not a proper venue. Eaze Technologies Inc. and cannabis delivery company Hometown Heart said in a Monday motion to dismiss that Oregon-based advertising company Billups Inc. did not show the cannabis companies were party to six advertising contracts in 2019. Eaze has a nonmajority ownership stake in Hometown Heart, counsel for the two said. "The contracts undisputably establish that...

