Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

10th Circ. Upholds IRS Summons For State Info On Pot Cos.

Law360 (October 20, 2020, 4:35 PM EDT) -- The Internal Revenue Service can request information from state governments in its investigations of federal tax crimes, the Tenth Circuit said Tuesday, affirming a Colorado federal court's decision to toss a suit from pot businesses challenging the agency's summonses.

The three-judge panel concluded that a lower court correctly upheld the IRS' summonses for information on Green Solution LLC and other companies owned by Eric Speidell and on Medicinal Wellness Center LLC and other businesses owned by Judy Aragon and Steven Hickox.

The appeals court applied a precedent it set earlier this year establishing that the federal government has the ability to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!