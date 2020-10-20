10th Circ. Upholds IRS Summons For State Info On Pot Cos.

Law360 (October 20, 2020, 4:35 PM EDT) -- The Internal Revenue Service can request information from state governments in its investigations of federal tax crimes, the Tenth Circuit said Tuesday, affirming a Colorado federal court's decision to toss a suit from pot businesses challenging the agency's summonses. The three-judge panel concluded that a lower court correctly upheld the IRS' summonses for information on Green Solution LLC and other companies owned by Eric Speidell and on Medicinal Wellness Center LLC and other businesses owned by Judy Aragon and Steven Hickox. The appeals court applied a precedent it set earlier this year establishing that the federal government has the ability to...

