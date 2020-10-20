Permian Producers Eye Election's Effect On Federal Leases

Law360 (October 20, 2020, 6:04 PM EDT) -- Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's campaign platform includes a promise to ban new oil and gas leasing on public lands and waters if elected in November, a move that could have far-reaching consequences for Permian Basin operators on the New Mexico side of the shale formation. Industry veterans say the devil's in the details and that Biden's plan, which aims to fight climate change, has been frustratingly vague to unpack, but that an outright ban could cost tens of thousands of jobs and limit domestic oil and gas production. The Permian Basin, one of the most prolific oil reserves in the...

