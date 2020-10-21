Russian Operator Asks Justices To Eye 'Stream-Ripping' Suit

Law360 (October 21, 2020, 3:25 PM EDT) -- A Russian man who operates so-called stream-ripping websites used to pirate music is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a ruling that American courts can hear a copyright lawsuit filed against him by several major U.S. record labels. In a petition docketed Oct. 16, Tofig Kurbanov urged the high court to "rectify the split" among circuit courts on whether personal jurisdiction can be found over a foreign operator of a website that is popular in the U.S., but not "specifically aimed" at the country. Kurbanov said the justices have yet to address "virtual contacts" in a jurisdictional analysis, save for...

