Tucker Ellis Add Liquor, Cannabis Regulatory Pro In Chicago

Law360 (October 21, 2020, 7:05 PM EDT) -- Tucker Ellis LLP announced that it has hired an attorney who guides breweries and cannabis dispensaries through state-level and federal regulatory regimes to help bolster the firm's business department in Chicago. Ashley Brandt serves as outside counsel for clients across several industries but focuses particularly on business related to alcoholic beverages and cannabis, such as breweries and dispensaries. He joined Tucker Ellis earlier this month as a member of the firm's corporate, mergers and acquisitions and securities practice group after working at Goldstein & McClintock LLLP for more than four years. Brandt told Law360 that he moved to Tucker Ellis not...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS