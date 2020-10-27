DOL Gets 1,800 Comments On Independent Contractor Rule

Law360 (October 27, 2020, 10:44 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor received 1,800 comments on its proposed five-factor test for classifying workers as independent contractors, including one that urges the agency to create a safe harbor for complying with state and local benefits requirements. The proposed rule would establish five factors that suss out the ultimate question of whether a worker's involvement with a hiring entity is like an employer-employee relationship or if the individual is in business for oneself. It includes two core factors that weigh the control that someone has over their work and whether they made a personal investment. The remaining factors would come...

