Financial Adviser Ordered To Pay $8.9M For Ponzi Scheme

Law360 (October 20, 2020, 7:25 PM EDT) -- A California judge on Monday ordered a financial planner and his associated companies to pay $8.9 million for allegedly running a Ponzi scheme that duped his mostly senior citizen victims into giving him millions of dollars to invest in fake securities. U.S. District Judge Percy Anderson entered a default judgment in the civil case brought by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and ordered Paul Horton Smith Sr. and his financial planning businesses Northstar Communication LLC, Planning Services Inc. and eGate LLC to disgorge $4,238,400, plus $383,059 in interest, with that figure offset by a potential order of restitution in an...

