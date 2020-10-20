Mattel, Fisher-Price Sued Over 2 Rock 'N Play Infant Deaths

Law360 (October 20, 2020, 9:18 PM EDT) -- Two sets of parents on Monday hit Mattel Inc. and its subsidiary Fisher-Price with separate wrongful death suits over the recalled Rock 'N Play Sleeper, which the parents claim is a defective and dangerous product that killed their babies. The pair of lawsuits are the latest in a slew of legal woes the toy manufacturers have faced over the product, which was recalled in April 2019. The recall came on the heels of a warning from Fisher-Price and the Consumer Product Safety Commission that at least 10 infants had died while in the product since 2015. Parents have since lodged multiple...

