6th Circ. Easily Upholds 2 Ohio Strippers' FLSA Win

Law360 (October 20, 2020, 7:01 PM EDT) -- A Sixth Circuit panel said Tuesday it had "no trouble" concluding that two former strippers at an Ohio gentlemen's club were employees entitled to Fair Labor Standards Act protections, cementing the dancers' $35,000 win at the lower court. The appeals court said each of the factors in the six-prong test for determining whether a worker is an employee or an independent contractor — including the length of the working relationship, the skill required for the job, employee investment, and the company's control over its workforce — all weighed in favor of dancers Jamie Gilbo and Alyssa Smith. "After considering all of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS