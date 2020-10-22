Medical Co. Denied Bid To Appeal In Royal Mail Antitrust Suit

Law360, London (October 22, 2020, 6:08 PM BST) -- A judge in London refused to let a medical services provider appeal part of a decision in its suit accusing Royal Mail of anti-competitively limiting the company's ability to ship home testing kits for detecting sexually transmitted diseases. Judge Peter Roth on Monday blocked Preventx Ltd. from applying for permission to appeal his Aug. 20 judgment. The medical company has sued Royal Mail for refusing to process samples using the postal service's free delivery service because of safety concerns. Preventx provides self-testing kits for sexually transmitted infections such as HIV and hepatitis. The national mail service had argued that its free...

