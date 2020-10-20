Gibson Dunn, V&E Drive $4.5B Texas Oil And Gas Merger

Law360 (October 20, 2020, 6:47 PM EDT) -- Pioneer Natural Resources has agreed to pay roughly $4.5 billion for private equity-backed Parsley Energy in order to form a single Texas-based oil and gas production giant, the companies said Tuesday, in a deal guided by Gibson Dunn and Vinson & Elkins. The merger creates a premier player in the Permian and other basins, according to a statement. Together, the companies will own about 930,000 net acres in the Permian basin capable of producing 328,000 barrels of oil per day. It will also have significant positions in the Midland and Delaware basins. Scott D. Sheffield, president and CEO of Pioneer, said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS