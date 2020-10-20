Insurer Needn't Cover W. Va. Gas Plant Construction Suit

Law360 (October 20, 2020, 8:42 PM EDT) -- A West Virginia federal judge handed a quick win to The Insurance Market Inc. on Tuesday in a coverage suit brought by a contractor over a damaged gas plant project, ruling that the contractor failed to provide an expert witness to make claims against the insurance broker. U.S. District Judge John Preston Bailey said that West Virginia law requires expert testimony to allege a lack of professional skills, and Redstone International Inc. did not present any experts to show how its insurance broker TIMI breached its duty in not obtaining its coverage. Redstone was responsible for about $6.5 million worth of...

