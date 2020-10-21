9th Circ. Revives Abbott Labs Worker's Age Bias Claim

Law360 (October 21, 2020, 2:11 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has partially revived a former Abbott Laboratories worker's discrimination lawsuit against the company, finding the employee presented enough evidence to cast doubt on the medical device company's contention that it fired him for poor performance instead of his age. In an unpublished opinion issued Tuesday, a unanimous appeals court panel reversed a California federal judge's decision granting summary judgment to Abbott Labs on Ronald Pineda's claim of biased termination. The panel said the lower court downplayed testimony co-workers gave about age bias at the company and other evidence Pineda presented that supports his allegation that Abbott's reason for...

