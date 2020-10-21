11th Circ. Revives Trade Dress Claims Against Gorilla Glue

Law360 (October 21, 2020, 5:53 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit has revived a trade dress lawsuit filed over the packaging of Gorilla Glue, finding that a lower court jumped the gun in rejecting those allegations. On Tuesday, the majority of a three-judge panel reversed a Georgia federal court's award of summary judgment to the Gorilla Glue Co. in a lawsuit that claimed the company was ripping off packaging used by rival J-B Weld Co. The majority said the lower court failed to adequately consider numerous factors when looking at whether the marks were confusingly similar. Some factors — like product and advertising media similarity — weren't discussed at...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS