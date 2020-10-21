Tenn. Says Immunity Protects It From Trooper's Ageism Suit

Law360 (October 21, 2020, 7:16 PM EDT) -- The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security argued in Tennessee federal court Tuesday that a state highway patrol trooper cannot sue the agency for age bias because states have immunity from lawsuits filed by individuals under the U.S. Constitution. In its motion to dismiss, the agency said that even if it failed to promote the trooper to sergeant because of his age, the 11th Amendment bars private individuals from suing states in federal court. The exceptions are if Congress has repealed the state's immunity, the suit is against a state official or the state has consented to the suit, according...

