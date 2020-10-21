UK Lords Censure Gov't Over Internal Market Bill

Law360, London (October 21, 2020, 12:23 PM BST) -- The U.K. government's Internal Market Bill suffered a symbolic setback when Parliament's upper chamber voted overwhelmingly to attach an amendment to the bill saying it would damage the country's reputation and undermined the rule of law. The House of Lords voted by 395 to 169 for the amendment on Tuesday following a two-day debate. The setback for the Conservative government is largely symbolic, as defeat or censure in the Lords cannot block legislation from entering into law. The lower chamber, the Commons, is held by a large government majority has supremacy by virtue of being elected The so-called motion to regret...

