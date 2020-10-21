Asset Manager Lands German Real Estate Portfolios For $85M

Law360 (October 21, 2020, 5:12 PM EDT) -- Canadian real estate-focused Slate Asset Management, advised by Goodwin Procter LLP, said Wednesday that it has purchased two German real estate portfolios from independent sellers advised by real estate services firms Cushman & Wakefield and Jones Lang LaSalle for a total €72 million ($85.4 million). Toronto-based Slate said the new portfolios add 60,000 square meters currently leased to grocers and other essential businesses to its existing holdings. The deals were completed as the real estate industry has seen commercial tenants closing their doors again as the coronavirus resurges in parts of Europe. Slate founding partner Brady Welch said in a statement...

