Russian Bank Beats Challenge To €17M Italian Property Sale

Law360, London (October 21, 2020, 5:14 PM BST) -- The Court of Appeal refused on Wednesday to impede an attempt by a Russian bank to sell three Italian properties worth €17 million ($20 million) to recoup debts owed by a businessman, ruling that the latest legal challenge to the sale was a disingenuous ploy to frustrate the lender. Appellate judges upheld findings that the bid by the Liechtenstein-based Berenger Foundation to regain possession of the properties from JSC VTB Bank was an abuse of process designed to thwart a global asset freeze imposed on the former chairman of a Russian agricultural group. The bank took possession of the properties after...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS