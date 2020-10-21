ICE Takes Aim At Schools For Work Program Fraud

Law360 (October 21, 2020, 10:00 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security warned Wednesday that universities could face penalties for approving international students' work placements that violate training program requirements for foreign math and science graduates. During a press conference on what DHS calls Operation OPTical Illusion — the department's clampdown on fraud within the Optional Practical Training program — acting U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Director Ken Cuccinelli told reporters that the government will turn its attention to the school officers who let international students abuse the program. "What we have seen in this area is what I would call … a willful ignorance or a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS