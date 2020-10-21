Ant Group Tees Up Blockbuster Debuts In HK, Shanghai

Law360 (October 21, 2020, 4:02 PM EDT) -- Chinese financial technology giant Ant Group on Wednesday received clearance from China's securities regulator to proceed with the Shanghai portion of what could be a blockbuster dual listing in Shanghai and Hong Kong. Ant Group Co. Ltd. got the green light from China Securities Regulatory Commission to list its shares on Shanghai's Science and Technology Innovation Board, which is also called the STAR Market. Ant has also received the nod for a listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, according to regulatory filings. Ant told the Shanghai Stock Exchange that it could issue up to 1.67 billion shares in both Shanghai...

