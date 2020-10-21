Ariz. Official Says Navajo Members Can't Save Voting Suit

Law360 (October 21, 2020, 4:49 PM EDT) -- A group of Navajo Nation members should not be allowed to amend their lawsuit seeking extra time to submit their ballots for the general election on Nov. 3, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs told an Arizona federal court Tuesday. The Ninth Circuit rejected the Navajo voters' appeal on Friday because of insurmountable lack-of-standing issues and therefore the case should be dismissed with prejudice, Hobbs said. Darlene Yazzie and five other Navajo members had sought to require three Arizona counties to accept ballots from Navajo voters postmarked by Election Day, as long as they are received by Nov. 13. They filed...

