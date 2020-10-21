Texas Court Asked To Reunite Chesapeake Royalty Claims

Law360 (October 21, 2020, 5:57 PM EDT) -- Four Eagle Ford Shale interest owners have asked a Texas appellate court to overturn an order that severed breach of contract claims against them from those against bankrupt Chesapeake Energy Corp., arguing that allowing leaseholders to move forward would cause duplicative proceedings and waste judicial resources. The companies, all non-operating interest owners — CNOOC Energy USA LLC, Jamestown Resources LLC, Larchmont Resources LLC and Pelican Energy LLC — petitioned the Fourth Court of Appeals in San Antonio on Tuesday for mandamus relief. They say splitting the claims, which stem from Chesapeake's alleged missteps, would create inconsistent results that would prejudice all...

