DC-Area Eateries To Pay $850K To End DOL Wage Dispute

Law360 (October 22, 2020, 7:36 PM EDT) -- The operator of five D.C.-area restaurants has agreed to pay nearly $850,000 in damages and unpaid minimum and overtime wages to more than 200 employees following an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor. Mejia Corp. entered into a consent judgment with the department, settling claims that it underpaid 209 tipped and non-tipped workers in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act, according to the agreement signed off by U.S. District Court Judge Liam O'Grady on Tuesday. The DOL sued in February 2019, saying Mejia's full-service restaurants, which operate under the El-Tio name and specialize in Tex-Mex cuisine, underpaid servers, bussers, cooks...

