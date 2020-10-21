Justices Told Nev. Judge 'Punished' Innocent Party In TM Row

Law360, New York (October 21, 2020, 6:30 PM EDT) -- When a Nevada federal court issued case-ending sanctions against companies accused of selling altered Epson ink cartridges, it should have spared a business that was "substantially compliant" with discovery, that company's owner has told the U.S. Supreme Court. Artem Koshkalda filed a pro se Supreme Court petition in July, which was docketed Oct. 14, claiming he was "punished" for how others behaved in the trademark litigation and arguing that he should have been allowed to defend the allegations against his company, ART LLC. "Without a separate finding that all defendants could be treated as one, NV Court should not have punished...

