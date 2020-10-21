Okla. AG Tries New Plan For Tribal-State Compacts

Law360 (October 21, 2020, 10:03 PM EDT) -- Oklahoma's attorney general took a new tack Wednesday to sort out jurisdictional issues in Oklahoma after an earlier plan foundered, but his insistence on the need for federal legislation to authorize jurisdictional compacts between the state and tribes again sparked a sharply divided response from tribal leaders. Oklahoma AG Mike Hunter floated a proposal Wednesday that would allow members of the so-called Five Tribes to reach compacts to share criminal jurisdiction with the state, providing a way to handle criminal cases in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's July ruling in McGirt v. Oklahoma that determined the Muscogee (Creek) Nation's reservation still...

