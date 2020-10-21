Groups Say Gulf Of Mexico Analysis Ignored Deepwater Spill

Law360 (October 21, 2020, 5:15 PM EDT) -- Four conservation groups accused the federal government Wednesday of ignoring the lingering effects of the Deepwater Horizon spill in its new review of the impact oil and gas drilling in the Gulf of Mexico will have on endangered species. The Sierra Club, Center for Biological Diversity, Friends of the Earth and the Turtle Island Restoration Network allege in a Maryland federal court lawsuit that a new biological opinion issued by the National Marine Fisheries Service in March violates the Endangered Species Act and the Administrative Procedure Act. The groups told the court the government's actions threaten Bryde's and sperm whales, Kemp's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS