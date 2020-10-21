Cuomo Could Probe Judge Brawl After Neighbors Say FBI Did

Law360 (October 21, 2020, 5:22 PM EDT) -- Following an alleged short-lived FBI probe, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has discretion over whether the state attorney general investigates why one of his "political heroes" — a judge he appointed — was not arrested or charged for shoving a Buffalo police officer after a fight with neighbors. The neighbors, Gina and Joseph Mele, told Law360 a federal prosecutor indicated the Erie County district attorney could be investigated at the state or local level following a two-month FBI investigation examining whether law enforcement bowed to New York Supreme Court Justice Mark Grisanti's influence and improperly failed to charge him. The Meles...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS