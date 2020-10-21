Akin Gump Joins Firms Handing Out Fall Bonuses

Law360 (October 21, 2020, 5:44 PM EDT) -- Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP will be rounding out associates' and counsel's pay with a fall bonus, the latest BigLaw firm to reverse the belt-tightening trend set in the spring at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The special bonuses, scheduled to hit bank accounts on Nov. 30, will follow the scale set by Davis Polk & Wardell LLP last month, beginning at $7,500 for first-year associates and topping out at $40,000 for those with seven or more years of seniority. "You have been making extraordinary contributions in the most challenging of circumstances," chairperson Kim Koopersmith told attorneys in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS