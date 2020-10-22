McGuireWoods Boosts DC Squad With Ex-FINRA Exec

Law360 (October 22, 2020, 4:57 PM EDT) -- McGuireWoods LLP has hired a former executive with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, who also previously worked as a lawyer for WilmerHale, to strengthen its government investigations and white-collar litigation team in Washington, D.C. Elizabeth Hogan was most recently senior vice president of market regulation enforcement at FINRA, according to the McGuireWoods' announcement Wednesday. The authority is a not-for-profit organization that has been authorized by the federal government to ensure fair financial markets, as well as license and regulate 624,000 brokers, among other tasks, according to its website. Hogan told Law360 she is now one of four co-chairs for the firm's...

