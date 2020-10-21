Fox News Personality Can Fight Sex Assault Claims In NJ

Law360 (October 21, 2020, 7:23 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge signed off Wednesday on Fox News commentator Andrew Napolitano's bid to send to New Jersey federal court a lawsuit accusing him of sexually assaulting a criminal defendant in 1988 when he was a judge, finding that he resides in the Garden State. In the first of two sexual assault suits brought against the former New Jersey state judge, U.S. District Judge Vernon S. Broderick granted Napolitano's motion to transfer Charles Corbishley's $10 million suit on the grounds that the pundit is "domiciled" in New Jersey and the purported attack and related alleged events occurred there....

