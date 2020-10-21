CORRECTED: Netflix Sued Over Woman's Portrayal In 2019 Spy Film

Law360 (October 21, 2020, 9:57 PM EDT) -- A woman portrayed by actress Ana de Armas in "The Wasp Network," a 2019 film based on the true story of Cuban spies infiltrating Florida anti-Castro groups, sued Netflix for defamation on Wednesday, claiming she is portrayed "in a false and defamatory manner in nearly every scene of the film in which she appears." The film purports to tell the true story of undercover agents of the Cuban government who infiltrated the anti-Communist Cuban community in Florida in the 1990s and includes plaintiff Ana Margarita Martinez as a character. According to the lawsuit, the film falsely depicts her as being in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS