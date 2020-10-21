Ex-Blue Bell President Faces New Listeria Cover-Up Charges

Law360 (October 21, 2020, 10:46 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal jury indicted the former president of Blue Bell Creameries, marking the second time he's faced criminal charges that he attempted to cover up a deadly 2015 listeriosis outbreak linked to the ice cream maker's products, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday. Paul Kruse beat a first round of charges in Texas federal court in July, after arguing that those seven felony charges should be dismissed because, while prosecutors had filed an information purporting to charge him, they never secured an indictment and Kruse never waived his right to one. According to the indictment filed on Wednesday, Kruse...

