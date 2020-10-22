Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

FedEx Wins Coverage Of Self-Service Credit Card Leak Suits

Law360 (October 22, 2020, 8:35 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has ruled that a CNA Financial Corp. unit must cover FedEx's costs to defend against a trio of proposed class actions alleging the company's self-service kiosks printed too many digits from customers' credit cards on sales receipts, saying the claims fall within the scope of FedEx's professional services coverage.

In a decision made public Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald found that CNA unit Continental Casualty Co. breached its duty to defend FedEx Office and Print Services Inc. in the three underlying customer suits, which accused FedEx of violating the Fair and Accurate Credit Transactions Act....

