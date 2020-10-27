Hedge Fund Boss Can Liquidate Some Assets In $2B Tax Suit

Law360, London (October 27, 2020, 1:47 PM GMT) -- A hedge fund founder accused of masterminding a $2 billion tax fraud against Denmark will be allowed to sell some of his assets after a London court approved changes to a multimillion-dollar worldwide freezing order. Danish authorities and the Crown Prosecution Service have agreed that Sanjay Shah, a Dubai-based Briton, can "sell or dispose of" his interest in a company called Trixor Holdings One Ltd., according to a Oct. 20 consent order granted at the High Court. But Judge Andrew Baker said that any proceeds from the sale will be held under the terms of the freezing order in the case until...

