Glencore Pauses $1.6M Suit As Insurers Probe Tanker Claim

Law360, London (October 23, 2020, 2:29 PM BST) -- Commodities and mining giant Glencore Ltd. has paused its attempt to claw back $1.6 million that the company incurred in losses from five major insurers after an oil tanker was grounded in 2013. The High Court suit against the insurers — which include ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd. and Allianz' joint venture company in India, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Ltd. — has been stayed until December, according to an Oct. 20 order signed off by Judge Clare Moulder. Judge Moulder said the two sides had agreed to halt proceedings after deciding that the insurers needed more time to investigate...

