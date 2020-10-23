Deutsche Says Broker Didn't Help Recover Insurance Claims

Law360, London (October 23, 2020, 2:01 PM BST) -- Deutsche Bank has said that a broker it hired to recover more than $2 million in insurance claims it was owed as security for unpaid loans is not entitled to a commission as the company did not directly move negotiations along or provide information critical to clawing back the cash. Deutsche Bank said in an Oct. 20 High Court filing that BankServe Insurance Services Ltd. did not help it recover the money it was owed by a Greek shipowner, Charalampos "Babis" Ziogas. The businessman took out $75 million in loans with the German lender in October 2011 to acquire five vessels. The...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS