Clark Hill Accused of 'Whitewash' In Cyber Malpractice Case

Law360 (October 22, 2020, 7:56 PM EDT) -- Clark Hill PLC is using a privilege "whitewash" to try to keep every document related to a successful attack on the firm's network three years ago — including reports from cybersecurity experts hired to figure out how it happened — out of court, a Chinese dissident told a D.C. federal judge on Wednesday. Guo Wengui, who has accused his former firm of recklessly allowing his political enemies to steal his confidential asylum information, said in a motion to compel discovery that Clark Hill has refused to answer questions about its security systems or the scope of the cyberattack — or even...

