Insurer Drops Key Wording For FCA Test Case Appeal

Law360, London (October 22, 2020, 1:51 PM BST) -- RSA Group PLC has dropped key policy wording from its Supreme Court appeal against a judgment in a test case over insurance for business interruption, a step that has been described as a victory for small businesses. The insurer said Thursday it will start to make interim payments to policyholders that have the specific policy wording on their business interruption cover. A hospitality group represented by Mishcon de Reya in the case said RSA's decision was a "huge win" The test case was brought by the Financial Conduct Authority to determine whether a representative sample of eight insurers with 21 policy...

