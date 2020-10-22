NatWest Accused Of Misleading Care Home In Crisis-Era Swap

Law360, London (October 22, 2020, 7:43 PM BST) -- A British nursing home accused National Westminster Bank PLC on Thursday of misleading its director over the purpose and portability of an interest rate swap, kicking off a trial over whether the financial product was improperly sold. Brian Hurst, counsel for Fine Care Homes, told Judge Kelyn Bacon that NatWest omitted how the derivative product that the lender sold his client back in 2007 could affect the wider business portfolio of the company's director. The structured collar, or swap, was in connection with a five-year, £4 million ($5.1 million) loan. Fine Care Homes claims that banking officials provided it with negligent advice...

