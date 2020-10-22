Anti-Graft Atty Denies Money Laundering Charge In UK Case

Law360, London (October 22, 2020, 2:59 PM BST) -- An international anti-corruption expert denied laundering part of the proceeds of an alleged £1.3 million ($1.7 million) fraud allegedly committed by her husband, a former attorney at Cooley (U.K.) LLP, at a court hearing in London on Thursday. Appearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court wearing a black suit, Melissa Khemani, 41, a former lawyer with the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, pleaded not guilty to one count of laundering £61,000 between October 2018 and October 2019. Khemani is set to appear at Southwark Crown Court on Nov. 19 alongside her husband, Joshua Brien. He is charged with several fraud offenses over...

