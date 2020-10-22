German Food Packaging Co. Can't Shed €21M Cartel Fine

Law360, London (October 22, 2020, 7:49 PM BST) -- Europe's top court on Thursday upheld a €21 million ($24.8 million) antitrust fine imposed on a German food packaging company for allegedly fixing the price of packaging trays with its competitors, ruling it wasn't an abuse of process not to hear every witness. The European Court of Justice rejected an appeal filed by Silver Plastics and its former holding company, Johannes Reifenhäuser Holding, challenging findings that it had participated in a cartel with nine other companies for nearly a decade. Judges sitting for the Luxembourg-based ECJ said a lower court did not make an error by not calling on every witness...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS