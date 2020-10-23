UK Energy Co. Seeks Arbitration In Dispute With Ex-Partner

Law360 (October 23, 2020, 10:10 PM EDT) -- A British Isles energy company has filed an arbitration request with the International Court of Arbitration against its former joint venture partner, saying the move comes amid a dispute over a failure to pay nearly $1 million of the share of costs in a Romanian oil-and-gas field project. Serinus Energy PLC, based on Jersey in the Channel Islands, said Thursday that it lodged its request for arbitration in the International Chamber of Commerce's court against its defaulted former partner, Romanian company Oilfield Exploration Business Solutions SA, as Serinus seeks to affirm its claim of a 40% ownership interest in the massive...

