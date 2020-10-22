Guided By 'Rule Of Law,' NJ Justice Gets Closer To Tenure

Law360 (October 22, 2020, 8:48 PM EDT) -- New Jersey Supreme Court Justice Faustino J. Fernandez-Vina moved closer Thursday to securing tenure after a state legislative committee advanced his appointment to a second term on the state's high court, where the jurist said he has strived to follow "the rule of law." Justice Fernandez-Vina, who has been a state judge for more than 16 years and a Supreme Court justice since November 2013, told members of the state Senate's Judiciary Committee that that principle is "what makes our country and our state a beacon for freedom and democracy in the world." The full Senate is expected to approve his...

