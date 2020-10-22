Dechert Lands 2 Cyber And Privacy Partners From Goodwin

Law360 (October 22, 2020, 8:00 PM EDT) -- As firms look to outflank each other with cybersecurity and privacy work, Dechert LLP is upping its game with the addition of two senior partners from Goodwin Proctor, one of whom will serve as the practice's new chair, the firm announced Thursday. Brenda Sharton chaired Goodwin's cybersecurity practice before jumping to Dechert. Meanwhile, Karen Neuman, formerly the chief privacy officer with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security before she joined Goodwin, will serve as Dechert's head of global privacy counseling. "Brenda and Karen are widely recognized as being among the country's top cyber and privacy lawyers, advising the world's largest companies...

